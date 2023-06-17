Isuzu inaugurates new facility in West Bengal

Isuzu Motors India has inaugurated a new full-fledged service centre in Jaigaon, West Bengal. Run by Darjeeling Isuzu, it is located in the Alipurduar area and is spread over an area of 20,000 sqft. The centre has six service bays, a body shop, a paint booth and skilled technicians to offer seamless service support to all Isuzu customers located around this area and in the neighbouring regions.

Speaking at the inauguration, Toru Kishimoto, Deputy Managing Director, Isuzu Motors India said, “We have always remained committed to delivering the right level of service to all our customers. We keep ‘customer delight’ at the core of our service operations and work towards enhancing their experience throughout with the support of our dealer partners. I wish to appreciate the efforts of the Darjeeling Isuzu team for their continuous support in ensuring customer satisfaction.”

Isuzu Motors India has been enhancing its sales and service operations across the country. Darjeeling Isuzu has been one of the key dealer partners for Isuzu in the east. It has been representing Isuzu with a dedicated 3S facility in Siliguri, West Bengal, for four years now.