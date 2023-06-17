CarWale
    AD

    India-bound 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan teased

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    821 Views
    India-bound 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan teased

    -         Will get a PHEV version with 120km of electric range 

    -         Based on the MQB Evo platform 

    The current-gen Volkswagen Tiguan has been around for almost seven years now. We also know that the third-generation model of the Volkswagen Group’s most important SUV has been on test for almost a year. Now, the 2024 Tiguan has been officially teased ahead of its global premiere.  

    2024 Volkswagen Tiguan Platform 

    Volkswagen Tiguan Right Front Three Quarter

    The third-gen Tiguan will move to the German carmaker’s more advanced MQB Evo platform. It will be bigger than its predecessor with an overall length of 4,551mm. That’s 32mm more than before, and its height is up by 5mm to 1,640mm. The wheelbase, however, remains unchanged at 2,681mm. 

    Volkswagen Tiguan Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Allspace version will be slightly bigger, but its dimensions haven’t been revealed at the moment. In terms of appearance, the concealed prototype appears to be more roundish in comparison to the current-gen’s boxy design.  

    What will the interior of the 2024 Tiguan be like? 

    Volkswagen Tiguan Right Front Three Quarter

    With larger dimensions, the new Tiguan will offer more cargo space on the inside – 648 litres to be precise. Even the cabin space for both, the front and second row, has been improved significantly, claims the German carmaker. There will be a larger 15-inch touchscreen dominating the revamped dashboard layout as seen on the ID7. It will also get a modern all-digital driver’s display along with a new heads-up display setup.  

    What are the powertrain options of the new-gen Tiguan? 

    Volkswagen Tiguan Right Front Three Quarter

    The third-gen Tiguan will be offered with petrol, diesel, and plug-in hybrid powertrain options. The PHEV is expected to have an output ranging between 200bhp and 260bhp. It will also offer an all-electric driving range of almost 120km. And for the first time, the PHEV hardware will support both fast AC charging and standard DC charging. Apart from the front-wheel-drive setup, the next-gen Tiguan will also offer 4Motion AWD hardware with some advanced electronic wizardry. 

    When is the next-gen Tiguan’s launch expected? 

    Volkswagen Tiguan Right Front Three Quarter

    Volkswagen is expected to showcase the next-gen Tiguan in the coming months, with its sales commencing in the European market before the end of this year. The car’s India debut might happen late next year after the longer Allspace version goes on sale in the international markets. 

    Volkswagen Tiguan Image
    Volkswagen Tiguan
    Rs. 34.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Hyundai Exter dimensions compared with Tata Punch and Maruti Ignis

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Volkswagen Tiguan Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    By CarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    1988 Views
    27 Likes
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    By CarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    2803 Views
    31 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Rs. 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7th JUN
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 14.01 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 10.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Rs. 2.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8th JUN
    BMW M2
    BMW M2
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8th JUN
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Rs. 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7th JUN
    BMW Z4
    BMW Z4
    Rs. 89.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S
    Rs. 92.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Rs. 45.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW X3 M40i
    BMW X3 M40i
    Rs. 86.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Comet EV
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 7.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster

    Rs. 1.03 - 1.10 CroreEstimated Price

    22nd Jun 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto

    Rs. 25.20 - 30.20 LakhEstimated Price

    5th Jul 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter

    Rs. 6.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    10th Jul 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Volvo C40 Recharge

    Rs. 59.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)

    Rs. 32.00 - 37.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • volkswagen-cars
    • other brands
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Rs. 11.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Rs. 11.62 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Tiguan
    Volkswagen Tiguan
    Rs. 34.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Volkswagen-Cars

    Volkswagen Tiguan Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 41.44 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 43.22 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 40.48 Lakh
    PuneRs. 41.57 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 43.21 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 38.36 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 41.96 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 40.44 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 39.44 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    By CarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    1988 Views
    27 Likes
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    By CarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    2803 Views
    31 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • India-bound 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan teased