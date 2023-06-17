India-bound 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan teased

- Will get a PHEV version with 120km of electric range

- Based on the MQB Evo platform

The current-gen Volkswagen Tiguan has been around for almost seven years now. We also know that the third-generation model of the Volkswagen Group’s most important SUV has been on test for almost a year. Now, the 2024 Tiguan has been officially teased ahead of its global premiere.

2024 Volkswagen Tiguan Platform

The third-gen Tiguan will move to the German carmaker’s more advanced MQB Evo platform. It will be bigger than its predecessor with an overall length of 4,551mm. That’s 32mm more than before, and its height is up by 5mm to 1,640mm. The wheelbase, however, remains unchanged at 2,681mm.

The Allspace version will be slightly bigger, but its dimensions haven’t been revealed at the moment. In terms of appearance, the concealed prototype appears to be more roundish in comparison to the current-gen’s boxy design.

What will the interior of the 2024 Tiguan be like?

With larger dimensions, the new Tiguan will offer more cargo space on the inside – 648 litres to be precise. Even the cabin space for both, the front and second row, has been improved significantly, claims the German carmaker. There will be a larger 15-inch touchscreen dominating the revamped dashboard layout as seen on the ID7. It will also get a modern all-digital driver’s display along with a new heads-up display setup.

What are the powertrain options of the new-gen Tiguan?

The third-gen Tiguan will be offered with petrol, diesel, and plug-in hybrid powertrain options. The PHEV is expected to have an output ranging between 200bhp and 260bhp. It will also offer an all-electric driving range of almost 120km. And for the first time, the PHEV hardware will support both fast AC charging and standard DC charging. Apart from the front-wheel-drive setup, the next-gen Tiguan will also offer 4Motion AWD hardware with some advanced electronic wizardry.

When is the next-gen Tiguan’s launch expected?

Volkswagen is expected to showcase the next-gen Tiguan in the coming months, with its sales commencing in the European market before the end of this year. The car’s India debut might happen late next year after the longer Allspace version goes on sale in the international markets.