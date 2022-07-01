Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder variant details revealed

The Japanese automaker, Toyota has unveiled the Urban Cruiser Hyryder mid-size SUV. Bookings for the vehicle have commenced across Toyota dealerships against a token amount of Rs 25,000. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder is available in two powertrain options – Neo Drive and self-charging strong hybrid electric.

The Neo Drive grade will be offered in four variant options – E, S, G, and V. On the other hand, the self-charging strong-hybrid electric grade is available in three variant options – S, G, and V. Read below to learn more about the variant-wise features in the upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

Urban Cruiser Hyryder E

Safety

- ABS with EBD, vehicle stability control, hill hold control, immobiliser, advanced body structure

- Side impact protection beam, pedal release system, rear parking sensors, day/night IRVM

- Child-proof rear door locks, warning lamp, speed warning buzzer

Interior and features

- Black fabric seats, two speakers, 4.2-inch TFT information display, chrome inside door handle

- Front sliding armrest with storage, steering mounted audio control only

- Auto AC, rear AC vents, PM 2.5 filter, driver seat height adjust, seat back pocket, driver footrest

- Keyless entry, push start/stop button, central locking, power windows, electric folding ORVMs

- Driver and passenger vanity mirror, centre console with cup holders, gear shift indicator

- Reclining rear seats with 60:40 split, three removable headrests in the rear, armrest with cup holders

Urban Cruiser Hyryder S

Interior and features

- Seven-inch smart playcast touchscreen infotainment, four speakers, resin switch bezel

- Black fabric door armrest, Trunk lamp, luggage shelf strings, glove box light, front footwell light, Toyota i-Connect (only in Neo Drive)

- USB (one front and two rear), cruise control, gear shift indicator (MT only), brown seat fabric (Hybrid)

Urban Cruiser Hyryder G

Interior and features

- Auto IRVM, nine-inch smart playcast touchscreen infotainment, Arkayms sound tuning, tweeters

- Soft-touch elements with premium stitch, satin silver and gloss black shift garnish

- Satin chrome rear AC vent garnish

Urban Cruiser Hyryder V

Safety

- Hill descent (AWD only) and TPMS (Hybrid only)

Interior and features

- PVC and stitch on door armrest, metallic black switch bezel, AWD drive mode switch

- Black artificial leather with perforations seats (Neo Drive), brown artificial leather with perforations (Hybrid)