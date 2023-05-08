Toyota Urban Cruiser launched in South Africa

- It is offered in three variants

- Misses out on the hybrid and AWD system

Toyota has launched the made-in-India Urban Cruiser Hyryder in the South African market. The ‘Hyryder’ has been removed from the moniker and it is just called Urban Cruiser in foreign lands. It has been introduced in three variant options – XS, XR, and XR AT.

Under the hood, the Urban Cruiser gets a 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 101bhp and 138Nm of torque with the option of a five-speed manual and a four-speed automatic transmission unit. However, we get more powertrain options including a smart hybrid and CNG option, in India.

The Urban Cruiser is available with seven monotone and four dual-tone colour options. The monotone colour palette includes Mystic Pearl, Premium Liquid Silver, Luxe Red, Shadow Grey, Jet Blue, Shadow Black, and Smoke Black. Apart from the different colour options and blacked-out 17-inch alloy wheels, most of the exterior design remains unchanged from the India-spec version.

As for the feature list, the South African Urban Cruiser comes equipped with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, keyless entry, push start/stop button, cruise control, automatic climate control, and six airbags. When compared to the India-spec model, the SUV misses out on many features, such as a larger infotainment unit, digital instrument cluster, 360-degree camera, and AWD functionality.