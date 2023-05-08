CarWale
    AD

    2023 Hyundai Aura driven – Now in Pictures

    Authors Image

    Sagar Bhanushali

    644 Views
    2023 Hyundai Aura driven – Now in Pictures

    Hyundai’s compact sedan, the Aura, has been thoroughly updated for 2023. We recently tested it and found it to be a compelling buy, especially for new car buyers. Here’s a closer look at it through our detailed pictures.   

    Front View

    The 2023 Aura gets revised bumpers with a larger and wider front grille having a gloss black mesh design. The LED DRLs have now been repositioned from the grille into the bumper, replacing the circular fog lamps. And that’s pretty much all the changes the new Aura gets. 

    Right Side View

    The side profile and dimensions remain unaltered and the 15-inch alloy wheels continue with the same design. The split tail lamps are adjoined by a chrome stripe and the ‘Aura’ lettering is affixed at the center.  

    Dashboard

    Inside, the design of the cabin and the dashboard remain unchanged. The two-tone black and grey theme has been carried forward and the dashboard gets a brown honeycomb-like pattern at the center. Further, the front seats continue to have fixed headrests and its upholstery is grey in shade and a mix of fabric and leatherette material. 

    USB Port/AUX/Power Socket/Wireless Charging

    In terms of features, the Aura now gets footwell ambient lighting, a wireless charging pad that sources its power from a 12V socket, cruise control, a Type-C fast charging port, and a revised design for the analogue instrument cluster. 

    Driver Side Airbag

    It also ranks high on safety with a tyre pressure monitoring system and four airbags being offered as standard across the range, and six airbags for the range-topping SX (O) variant. 

    Engine Shot

    The Aura no longer comes with the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and 1.2-litre diesel engines that were previously offered. Instead, the compact sedan is now offered with a single petrol engine along with a CNG alternative. 

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated motor in its petrol guise puts out 82bhp and 114Nm of torque and comes mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. Meanwhile, the same motor in its CNG version gets a lower output of 68bhp and 95Nm of peak torque. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

     The new Hyundai Aura is available in four variants – E, S, SX, and SX (O). With a premium of Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 30,000, the new Aura now has a starting price of Rs. 6.30 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the CNG version is offered only in S and SX trims that are priced at Rs. 8.10 lakh and Rs. 8.87 lakh, respectively.  

    Left Rear Three Quarter
    Hyundai Aura Image
    Hyundai Aura
    Rs. 6.32 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Toyota Urban Cruiser launched in South Africa
     Next 
    Hyundai Exter official bookings open in India; to be offered in seven variants

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Aura Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Honda Amaze
    Honda Amaze
    Rs. 7.01 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire
    Rs. 6.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tigor
    Tata Tigor
    Rs. 6.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tigor EV
    Tata Tigor EV
    Rs. 12.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact Sedan Cars
    MG Comet EV
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 7.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26th APR
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24th APR
    Lexus RX
    Lexus RX
    Rs. 95.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    19th APR
    Lamborghini Urus S
    Lamborghini Urus S
    Rs. 4.18 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    Rs. 3.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Rs. 11.62 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Rs. 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    BMW X3 M40i
    BMW X3 M40i

    Rs. 90.00 Lakh - 1.00 CroreEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    21st Jun 2023Unveil Date
    Maruti Suzuki Premium MPV
    Maruti Suzuki Premium MPV

    Rs. 25.20 - 30.20 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Volkswagen ID.4
    Volkswagen ID.4

    Rs. 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Ferrari Purosangue SUV
    Ferrari Purosangue SUV

    Rs. 3.00 - 3.35 CroreEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.72 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Rs. 5.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Aura Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 7.46 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 7.74 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 7.23 Lakh
    PuneRs. 7.51 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 7.65 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 7.06 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 7.43 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 7.40 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 7.06 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2023 Hyundai Aura driven – Now in Pictures