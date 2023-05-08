Hyundai Exter official bookings open in India; to be offered in seven variants

- To be offered in five variants

- Available in petrol and CNG fuel options

Hyundai Exter Bookings open

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has officially commenced bookings for its upcoming SUV, the Exter. The car will be offered in seven variants namely, EX, EX(O), S, S(O), SX, SX(O), and SX(O) Connect. Interested customers can book the Exter at any authorised Hyundai dealership against a token amount of Rs. 11,000.

Hyundai Exter engine options:

Under the hood, the Exter will be available with three powertrain options. This includes a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol mated to a five-speed manual transmission or an AMT unit, and a 1.2-litre CNG motor mated solely to a five-speed manual transmission.

Hyundai Exter colour options:

Customers can choose from six monotone and three dual-tone exterior colour options along with two new exclusive shades namely Cosmic Blue and Ranger Khaki. The monotone options include Atlas White, Cosmic Blue, Fiery Red, Ranger Khaki, Starry Night, and Titan Grey. The dual-tone, on the other hand, includes Atlas Black with Abyss Black, Cosmic Blue with Abyss Black, and Ranger Khaki with Abyss Black.

Commenting on the commencement of bookings for Hyundai Exter, Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India, said, “We are glad to announce the commencement of bookings for our latest new SUV - Hyundai Exter. With this new SUV, we are venturing into a new segment that further enhances HMI’s position as a full-range SUV manufacturer. Considering the aspirations and lifestyle of Gen Z customers, Hyundai Exter will provide unique and exciting experiences for new-age customers. Packed with breakthrough technology and advanced features, Hyundai Exter is going to disrupt the segment while catering to the versatile needs of our customers.'