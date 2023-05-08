Hyundai Creta EV spotted at a charging station

- Will sit below the Hyundai Kona Electric

- To rival Maruti’s upcoming eVX EV

Hyundai India has commenced working on the electric version of the Creta mid-size SUV. To be positioned below the Kona Electric and Ioniq 5, the Creta EV has been spotted testing on public roads. In this story, we tell you more about it.

Creta EV exterior changes

The spied Creta EV test mule looks identical to its ICE version. However, eagle-eyed will notice that the bumpers sport a different colour, which will be most likely redesigned for the final production-spec version. Furthermore, being an EV, there is no exhaust tailpipe and the battery pack peeks out from the side profile.

Creta EV launch date

While the prototype was seen being charged through the engine bay, we expect a dedicated charging flap which could be placed on the fenders or near the front grille. The Creta EV is likely to be underpinned by the localised and re-engineered version of the E-GMP architecture that will be altered for Indian road conditions. We expect the Creta EV to make its debut next year or early 2025.

Upcoming Hyundai cars in 2023

While Hyundai has already launched the new-generation Verna sedan, the brand is now working to introduce a new micro-SUV called the ‘Exter’. The Hyundai Exter will sit below the Venue and is likely to be powered by 1.2-litre petrol and 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engines.

It is to be noted that all Hyundai cars in India are powered by BS6 2-compliant petrol engines and can run on E20 fuel-blend.

