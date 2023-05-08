Discounts of up to Rs. 59,000 on Maruti Suzuki Alto in May 2023

- Available in petrol and CNG fuel options

- Can be had with automatic transmission

For May 2023, Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts of up to Rs. 59,000 on the Alto. Interested buyers can avail of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts on the hatchback.

The Alto can be had with a total discount of Rs. 59,000 this month. This includes cash discounts of up to Rs. 40,000 on the petrol manual variant, corporate discounts worth Rs. 4,000, and exchange bonuses of up to Rs. 15,000. Cash discounts on the petrol AMT and CNG variants amount to up to Rs. 20,000.

The Alto K10 is powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine producing 66bhp of power and 89Nm of torque. This motor comes mated to a five-speed manual gearbox with an option of an automatic. Moreover, the carmaker is also offering a CNG variant of the hatchback.

We have driven the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and you can read our road test review here.