Wait for the Hyundai Exter or buy the Tata Punch?

The upcoming Hyundai Exter has been officially revealed in full ahead of its launch. Bookings for it have commenced as well. We have already discussed everything you need to know about the all-new Exter. Now, let us take a look at why you should wait for this new Hyundai instead of going ahead and buying the Tata Punch.

First, let's take a look at the reasons why the Punch is managing to sell an average of 10,000 units a month, and what the Exter needs to beat it at its own game.

1. 5-Star NCAP: the Punch has already scored 5 Stars in the Global NCAP crash tests, which is a major reason for buyers to get home the Punch without a second thought. Safety has become an important aspect for buyers, and the 5-star NCAP rating is a strong testament for them, which the Exter needs to be prepared for.

2. Spacious: Tata’s cabins have always been known for offering maximum space, and the Punch is no different. For its size on the outside, the Punch offers surprisingly more cabin space, where three can sit comfortably at the back. Even the front seats make it feel like you are driving a much bigger car. This could be a big challenge for Exter on how its packaging is done. Moreover, the Punch carries a good-looking design as well, which many buyers surely appreciate.

3. Quality levels: Over the years, Tata has improved the quality of its cabins by leaps and bounds. This is apparent in the Punch as it not only offers a good design but the fit and finish are also up to the mark. The quality of plastic is good and you feel like you are sitting in a well-made car.

4. Powertrain choices: Not only do you get a 1.2-litre petrol engine with a five-speed manual, but there’s also a choice for an AMT. This is something you don’t get with the C3 yet. There’s also a factory-fitted CNG variant in the pipeline, which will go on sale pretty soon.

Now we can take a look at things the Punch can do better, and what the Exter should take advantage of:

1. Lacklustre engine: The 1.2-litre petrol engine in the Punch, offering 86bhp and 113Nm on paper, is one thing but when it comes to real-world performance, it’s a different story. Behind the wheel, the Punch is not very dynamically exciting to drive and is more engineered for comfort, something which the Exter might be able to balance well. The clutch is light, the fueling isn’t the finest, and overall, the Punch is not a car you’d enjoy if you love to spend time behind the wheel. This is something the Exter could offer better with its driving dynamics and better petrol engines.

2. Loaded ride: As the Punch is set up for comfort, the ride quality is on the softer and more absorbing side. So while it is good to drive on bad roads, it does tend to unsettle and bottom out when fully loaded. It also takes time to settle over undulations, which is a bit of a bummer. On the upside, the Punch is good where the road ceases to exist, and the Exter needs to be good too in order to give the Punch a run for its money.

Exter to be Better Engineered? Given Hyundai’s newer cars are much better engineered, the Exter could have the upper hand. A balanced ride quality is expected of the Exter if it wants to woo the Punch buyers. We know it would offer the essential powertrain choices – an AMT apart from the manual, and CNG. Better interior quality and more features are some of the very reasons that would make the buyer consider the Exter before putting the money down on the Punch.

More details of the new Exter are expected to break cover soon. So stay tuned to CarWale.