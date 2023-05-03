CarWale
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder prices in India hiked by up to Rs. 60,000

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder prices in India hiked by up to Rs. 60,000

    - The Urban Cruiser Hyryder is available in four variants

    - Also offered in the CNG version

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has increased the prices of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder in the country with immediate effect. The model witnessed a price hike of up to Rs. 60,000, based on the choice of variant and powertrain.

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Front View

    The base and top variants of the Toyota Hyryder are now dearer by Rs. 25,000 each, while the S Hybrid variant receives the most significant increase of Rs. 60,000. Post the price revision, the mid-size SUV costs Rs. 10.73 lakh for the entry-level E Neo Drive variant and Rs. 19.74 lakh for the top-end V Hybrid variant.

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Left Rear Three Quarter

    The Urban Cruiser Hyryder currently commands a waiting period of up to 20 months across the country. The Creta rival is available with a 1.5-litre petrol engine with a mild-hybrid motor and a 1.5-litre petrol mill with a strong hybrid motor. Also up for offer is a range of CNG variants, prices of which start at Rs. 13.43 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Image
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 10.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
