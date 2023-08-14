Hyundai Tucson prices hiked by up to Rs. 48,000

- Available in Platinum and Signature trims

- Powertrains now BS6 Phase 2-compliant

Hyundai India has hiked the prices of its flagship, Tucson SUV. The model that is available in both petrol and diesel powertrains gets a price revision of up to Rs. 48,000. We list down the breakdown of it below.

Tucson new prices

The following is the amount by which the ex-showroom prices of the SUV have been hiked.

Variants Quantum of price hike Hyundai Tucson 2.0 Petrol Up to Rs. 42,100 Hyundai Tucson 2.0 Diesel Up to Rs. 47,900

Tucson variants

Broadly, the flagship SUV is available in Platinum and Signature trims. It can be had in five exterior colours of which the Signature variants can also be paired with a contrasting dual-tone shade. The highlight of the Tucson is its LED headlamps that are integrated into the front grille, a uniquely placed rear wiper, a panoramic sunroof, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 10-way electrically adjustable driver seat.

Tucson BS6 Phase 2 update

The Tucson 2.0-litre petrol and diesel powertrains of the Tucson are now BS6 Phase 2 compliant. The petrol mill is tuned to produce 154bhp and 192Nm of torque whereas the oil-burner engine generates 184bhp and 416Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are handled by a six-speed automatic and an eight-speed automatic transmission, respectively. The four-wheel-drive configuration is limited to the diesel-spec only.