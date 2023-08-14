CarWale
    AD

    Is the Kia Carens turbo-petrol 1.5 AT really fuel-efficient?

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    541 Views
    Is the Kia Carens turbo-petrol 1.5 AT really fuel-efficient?

    - Kia Carens updated with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine

    - The older 1.4-litre turbo-petrol discontinued

    Kia has updated the Carens with a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine and an idle engine start-stop system. The new powertrain now gets a boost in performance, but is it fuel efficient as well? Our real-world city and highway mileage tests reveal this. For reference, the officially claimed figures for the 1.5-litre engine paired with a seven-speed DCT gearbox stand at 17.9kmpl.

    Kia Carens turbo-petrol 1.5 AT mileage in the city

    In our city run for the fuel economy test, the Kia Carens covered 75.3km and utilised 6.96-litre petrol. This shows a calculated mileage of 10.81kmpl while the instrument cluster indicated 10.5kmpl. This is not an impressive figure but fair enough for a six-seater car that weighs 1,460kg. It should be noted that the Carens comes with auto engine start-stop tech which aids in saving fuel. And, if one wants to extract the maximum mileage, one can switch to the Eco drive mode.

    Kia Carens Left Rear Three Quarter

    Kia Carens turbo-petrol 1.5 AT mileage on the highway

    Out on the highway, the Carens expectedly returned a higher mileage. It consumed 5.19litre fuel on the highway sprint of 89.1km. This equates to a highway fuel efficiency of 17.1kmpl, which is close to the MID-indicated fuel economy of 17kmpl. Thus, the 45-litre fuel-tank capacity gives an adequate driving range for a long-distance trip.

    Carens engine and gearbox specifications

    This 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine produces 158bhp and 253Nm of torque. Apart from the seven-speed DCT, this mill can also be had in a six-speed iMT which returns 17.7kmpl (claimed). Power figures remain the same. Otherwise, the lower variants of the Carens are offered with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that makes 114bhp and 144Nm of torque. This engine is only available with a six-speed manual transmission. On the other hand, there's an even more frugal 1.5-litre diesel engine. It is offered with either a six-speed iMT or a six-speed torque-converter automatic transmission.

    Kia Carens Image
    Kia Carens
    Rs. 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    India-bound Citroen C3 Aircross 6-speed automatic showcased

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • MUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Renault Triber
    Renault Triber
    Rs. 6.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
    Maruti Ertiga
    Rs. 8.64 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Maruti Invicto
    Rs. 24.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Rs. 19.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Rs. 19.67 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki XL6
    Maruti XL6
    Rs. 11.56 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carnival
    Kia Carnival
    Rs. 30.97 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Marazzo
    Mahindra Marazzo
    Rs. 14.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All MUV Cars
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    Rs. 73.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9th AUG
    Toyota Vellfire
    Toyota Vellfire
    Rs. 1.20 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd AUG
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Rs. 93.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW X5
    BMW X5
    Rs. 95.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Maruti Invicto
    Rs. 24.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Rs. 2.35 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra Thar.e
    Mahindra Thar.e

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Aug 2023Unveil Date

    Notify me

    Audi Q8 e-tron
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Audi Q8 e-tron

    Rs. 1.10 - 1.40 CroreEstimated Price

    18th Aug 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback

    Rs. 1.12 - 1.42 CroreEstimated Price

    18th Aug 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Mahindra Scorpio-N pick up
    Mahindra Scorpio-N pick up

    Rs. 12.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Aug 2023Unveil Date

    Notify me

    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Volvo C40 Recharge

    Rs. 59.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Sep 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross

    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Tata Nexon Facelift
    Tata Nexon Facelift

    Rs. 8.50 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carens
    Kia Carens
    Rs. 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Kia-Cars

    Kia Carens Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 12.41 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 13.01 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 12.15 Lakh
    PuneRs. 12.35 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 12.78 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 11.65 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 12.61 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 12.13 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 11.45 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Is the Kia Carens turbo-petrol 1.5 AT really fuel-efficient?