What's new in the Skoda Kushaq and Slavia special editions?

- Both cars get cosmetic add-ons

- Handful of new features added

Skoda has recently launched new variants of the Kushaq and Slavia in India. The Kushaq 'Onyx Plus' trim is priced at Rs. 11.59 lakh(ex-showroom), while the Slavia 'Ambition Plus' is available at Rs. 12.49 lakh for the manual version and Rs. 13.79 lakh for the automatic trim. Here's all you need to know about these new variants.

Cosmetic tweaks on the Skoda Kushaq Onyx Plus

The Onyx Plus trims of the Kushaq get a few cosmetic updates on the outside. It features chrome inserts on the front grille, window garnish, and tailgate. In addition, it rides on 16-inch alloy wheels. Moreover, the compact SUV is only available in Candy White and Carbon Steel exterior colours.

Skoda Slavia Ambition Plus Special Edition add-ons

The Slavia Ambition Plus is the special edition variant that comes with subtle chrome add-ons on the grille, window garnish, and the boot lid. This variant also comes with a factory-fitted dashcam.

Engine and gearbox options on both the Kushaq and Slavia

Both cars are powered by the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 114bhp and 178Nm of torque. This mill comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. Besides, the Slavia Ambition Plus also gets an automatic option.