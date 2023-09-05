Honda Elevate SUV on-road prices in top 10 cities in India

- Offered in four variants
- Powered by a sole 1.5-litre NA petrol engine
Honda Cars India launched the Elevate SUV in the country at a starting price of Rs. 11 lakh (ex-showroom). The mid-size SUV is available with a single powertrain across four variants. While the pre-bookings were opened in July, the deliveries of the Creta rival commenced yesterday, 4 September, 2023.
In this article, we have listed the on-road prices of the Honda Elevate in the top 10 cities of India (as of 5 September, 2023):
|Cities
|Elevate SV MT (base variant)
|Elevate ZX CVT (top variant)
|Mumbai
|Rs. 13.22 lakh
|Rs. 19.22 lakh
|Bengaluru
|Rs. 13.63 lakh
|Rs. 20 lakh
|Delhi
|Rs. 12.89 lakh
|Rs. 18.90 lakh
|Hyderabad
|Rs. 13.62 lakh
|Rs. 19.99 lakh
|Indore
|Rs. 12.84 lakh
|Rs. 18.84 lakh
|Pune
|Rs. 13.10 lakh
|Rs. 19.22 lakh
|Lucknow
|Rs. 12.62 lakh
|Rs. 18.52 lakh
|Ahmedabad
|Rs. 12.19 lakh
|Rs. 17.89 lakh
|Chennai
|Rs. 13.42 lakh
|Rs. 19.68 lakh
|Patna
|Rs. 12.84 lakh
|Rs. 19.16 lakh
Customers planning for the top-spec ZX variant of the Elevate SUV will get features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, automatic climate control, cruise control, and wireless charger. Also on offer are features like an eight-speaker setup, six airbags, auto dimming IRVM, leatherette seat upholstery, electric sunroof, rear wiper with washer, ADAS suite, and more.
Mechanically, the Elevate SUV comes equipped with a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine mated to a six-speed manual and a CVT gearbox. The motor is tuned to produce 119bhp and 145Nm of peak torque with an ARAI-claimed fuel efficiency of up to 16.92kmpl.