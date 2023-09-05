Honda Elevate SUV on-road prices in top 10 cities in India

- Offered in four variants

- Powered by a sole 1.5-litre NA petrol engine

Honda Cars India launched the Elevate SUV in the country at a starting price of Rs. 11 lakh (ex-showroom). The mid-size SUV is available with a single powertrain across four variants. While the pre-bookings were opened in July, the deliveries of the Creta rival commenced yesterday, 4 September, 2023.

In this article, we have listed the on-road prices of the Honda Elevate in the top 10 cities of India (as of 5 September, 2023):

Cities Elevate SV MT (base variant) Elevate ZX CVT (top variant) Mumbai Rs. 13.22 lakh Rs. 19.22 lakh Bengaluru Rs. 13.63 lakh Rs. 20 lakh Delhi Rs. 12.89 lakh Rs. 18.90 lakh Hyderabad Rs. 13.62 lakh Rs. 19.99 lakh Indore Rs. 12.84 lakh Rs. 18.84 lakh Pune Rs. 13.10 lakh Rs. 19.22 lakh Lucknow Rs. 12.62 lakh Rs. 18.52 lakh Ahmedabad Rs. 12.19 lakh Rs. 17.89 lakh Chennai Rs. 13.42 lakh Rs. 19.68 lakh Patna Rs. 12.84 lakh Rs. 19.16 lakh

Customers planning for the top-spec ZX variant of the Elevate SUV will get features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, automatic climate control, cruise control, and wireless charger. Also on offer are features like an eight-speaker setup, six airbags, auto dimming IRVM, leatherette seat upholstery, electric sunroof, rear wiper with washer, ADAS suite, and more.

Mechanically, the Elevate SUV comes equipped with a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine mated to a six-speed manual and a CVT gearbox. The motor is tuned to produce 119bhp and 145Nm of peak torque with an ARAI-claimed fuel efficiency of up to 16.92kmpl.