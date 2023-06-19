Maruti Invicto bookings open; India launch on 5 July

- Invicto prices in India to be revealed next month

- Is based on the Toyota Innova Hycross

Invicto booking details and launch timeline

Maruti Suzuki has officially commenced bookings of the Invicto MPV for Rs. 25,000. The model, which will be sold via the Nexa chain of dealerships, will be launched in India on 5 July, with deliveries expected to begin soon after. The model was previously expected to be called Maruti Engage.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto engine and specifications

Under the hood, the 2023 Maruti Invicto will be powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine paired with an e-CVT unit. The petrol motor will produce 172bhp and 188Nm of torque while the hybrid motor will develop 11bhp and 206Nm of torque. Maruti will not offer the petrol-only powertrain, which will remain exclusive to the Innova Hycross.

New Invicto colours and variants

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto is expected to be available in two variants called Alpha and Alpha+. The carmaker has not revealed the colour options for the new MPV, although the teaser image hints at the signature Nexa Blue paintjob that could be offered with the model.