    New Volkswagen Tiguan to come with many segment-first features

    Sagar Bhanushali

    - Matrix headlight technology, Adaptive suspension   

    - To be launched in 2024  

    Volkswagen has revealed the first details of its best-selling model, the third generation of the new Tiguan. The crossover model will be available with a lot of segment-first features including active suspension control system and HD matrix tech for the headlights. It is based on the new generation of the modular transverse platform dubbed MQB evo.  

    With plug-in hybrid drive, the new Tiguan will come with an electric range of up to 100km in the future. Coming back to the new features, the Tiguan will be one of the first vehicles in its class to be available with optional HD matrix headlights. The lighting tech was developed jointly for the Tiguan and Touareg. Based on the top-down principle, it will now be used in the mid-size Tiguan.  

    2024 Volkswagen Tiguan interior updates 

    The interior has been revamped after having taken specific customer requirements into account for intuitive operation. For example, there will be a newly developed cockpit and a new infotainment system. The main screen will display functions such as navigation, music and climate control. 

    Volkswagen Tiguan Dashboard

    2024 Volkswagen Tiguan adaptive suspension 

    The MQB evo provides the starting point for a new generation of the adaptive suspension control with two-valve shock absorbers. The new model is now additionally equipped as standard with a vehicle dynamics manager – an MQB system that made its debut in the current Golf GTI2. Thanks to the vehicle dynamics manager, which performs wheel-specific braking interventions and wheel-selective adjustments of the shock absorber hardness, the handling characteristics, according to VW, will be more neutral and stable.  

    2024 Volkswagen Tiguan engine options  

    The new Tiguan will be offered with turbo diesel engines (TDI), turbocharged petrol engines (TSI), mild hybrid turbocharged petrol engines (eTSI) and plug-in hybrid systems (eHybrid). The electric range of the new plug-in hybrid drive models has been increased to up to 100km compared with the predecessors, depending on equipment. In addition, AC charging will be faster in all eHybrid versions, and DC charging will also be possible as standard for the first time.

    Volkswagen Tiguan Image
    Volkswagen Tiguan
    Rs. 34.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
