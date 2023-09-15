CarWale
    New Tata Nexon EV launched; warranty details explained

    Haji Chakralwale

    New Tata Nexon EV launched; warranty details explained
    • Equipped with two battery pack options
    • Gets a claimed range of 465km and 325km

    Tata Motors has launched the all-new Nexon EV facelift in India at a starting price of Rs. 14.74 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated EV is now offered in six variants across seven exterior colour options. In this article, we have listed the warranty details of the new Nexon EV.

    The Nexon EV facelift can be had in six variants, namely, Creative+, Fearless, Fearless+, Fearless+ S, Empowered, and Empowered+, with two range options – Long Range and Medium Range. Customers planning to book the EV will get an eight-year or 1.60 lakh kilometre warranty on the battery pack and the motor. As for the vehicle warranty, Tata is offering three years or 1.25 lakh kilometre standard warranty (whichever is earlier) with the Nexon EV.

    Powering the facelifted Nexon EV is two battery pack options – a 40.5kWh and a 30kWh unit. The former is equipped in the Long Range version with a claimed driving range of 465km. On the other hand, the smaller battery pack is bundled with the Medium Range versions with a claimed range of 325km on a single charge.

    VersionsBattery packRangePower output
    Long Range40.5kWh465km143bhp/215Nm
    Medium Range30kWh325km127bhp/215Nm

    Listed below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the new Tata Nexon EV:

    VariantsEx-showroom prices
    Creative+ MRRs. 14.74 lakh
    Fearless MRRs. 16.19 lakh
    Fearless LRRs. 18.19 lakh
    Fearless+ MRRs. 16.69 lakh
    Fearless+ LRRs. 18.69 lakh
    Fearless+ S MRRs. 17.19 lakh
    Fearless+ S LRRs. 19.19 lakh
    Empowered MRRs. 17.84 lakh
    Empowered+ LRRs. 19.94 lakh
    Tata Nexon EV
    Rs. 14.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
