New Tata Nexon EV launched; warranty details explained

Equipped with two battery pack options

Gets a claimed range of 465km and 325km

Tata Motors has launched the all-new Nexon EV facelift in India at a starting price of Rs. 14.74 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated EV is now offered in six variants across seven exterior colour options. In this article, we have listed the warranty details of the new Nexon EV.

The Nexon EV facelift can be had in six variants, namely, Creative+, Fearless, Fearless+, Fearless+ S, Empowered, and Empowered+, with two range options – Long Range and Medium Range. Customers planning to book the EV will get an eight-year or 1.60 lakh kilometre warranty on the battery pack and the motor. As for the vehicle warranty, Tata is offering three years or 1.25 lakh kilometre standard warranty (whichever is earlier) with the Nexon EV.

Powering the facelifted Nexon EV is two battery pack options – a 40.5kWh and a 30kWh unit. The former is equipped in the Long Range version with a claimed driving range of 465km. On the other hand, the smaller battery pack is bundled with the Medium Range versions with a claimed range of 325km on a single charge.

Versions Battery pack Range Power output Long Range 40.5kWh 465km 143bhp/215Nm Medium Range 30kWh 325km 127bhp/215Nm

Listed below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the new Tata Nexon EV: