    Five-door Mahindra Thar interior leaked; launch soon

    Haji Chakralwale

    Five-door Mahindra Thar interior leaked; launch soon
    • To ride on 19-inch alloy wheels
    • Large infotainment screen, new steering wheel, and more

    The Mahindra Thar will be soon launched in five-door version, its most desirable form. Since its confirmation, the elongated version of the lifestyle SUV has always been in news for its test mule spotting and speculated launch timeline.

    Mahindra Five-door Thar Front View

    In the newest spy picture, most of the exterior and interior details of the five-door Mahindra Thar has been leaked. On the outside, it will feature a revised front profile with new grille, circular LED headlamps, new brand logo, fog lamps, redesigned tailgate, LED taillights, and a new 19-inch alloy wheels.

    Mahindra Five-door Thar Sunroof/Moonroof

    Moreover, the SUV, with the five-door update will also feature a single pane electrically adjustable sunroof.

    Mahindra Five-door Thar Dashboard

    On the inside, the Mahindra five-door Thar will get a new dashboard layout with identical controls. Feature-wise, it will come loaded with a floating infotainment screen, new steering wheel, digital instrument cluster, revised centre console, push start/stop button, all adjustable headrests, auto-dimming IRVM, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, and dual front armrests.

    Mahindra Five-door Thar Rear View

    Mechanically, the five-door version of Thar is anticipated to be powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual and automatic transmission options. It is expected to make its India debut in August this year. Upon arrival, the Thar five-door will compete against the Maruti Jimny in India.

    Mahindra Five-door Thar Image
    Mahindra Five-door Thar
    Rs. 15.00 - 16.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Mahindra Five-door Thar Gallery

    • Mahindra Five-door Thar Right Front Three Quarter
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
