    Hyundai Creta facelift driven: Interior photo gallery

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Hyundai Creta facelift driven: Interior photo gallery

    Earlier this month, Hyundai launched the Creta facelift in the country with prices starting from Rs. 11 lakh (ex-showroom). Customers can choose this Kia Seltos-rival from seven variants, including E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech, and SX(O), across three powertrain options. We have already driven the car and our first drive review is up on our website and YouTube channel. In this article, let’s take a closer look at the interior of the recently launched Hyundai Creta facelift.

    Hyundai Creta Dashboard

    As you dive inside the Hyundai Creta facelift, you see a dual-tone white-grey interior with a pair of 10.25-inch screens for the digital driver’s display and the infotainment screen.

    Hyundai Creta Instrument Cluster

    This new instrument cluster is adopted from the Alcazar and displays the speed, engine RPM, distance to empty, odometer, ADAS functions, current fuel efficiency, and much more.

    Hyundai Creta Center Console/Centre Console Storage

    Moving on, Hyundai has completely overhauled the centre console of the Creta facelift. It gets two cup holders, electronic parking brake, auto hold, rotary dial for switching driving modes, and two separate buttons for front ventilated seats.

    The old aircon panel is now replaced by a new one which has more settings and functions.

    Hyundai Creta AC Controls

    Positioned between the aircon panel and the centre console, you get a wireless charging pad, C-type fast charger, USB charger, and a 12V power outlet.

    Hyundai Creta Infotainment System

    This new 10.25-inch touchscreen supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with a 360-degree surround view camera.

    Hyundai Creta Seat Adjustment Electric for Driver

    Another prominent update on the 2024 Creta is the eight-way electronically adjustable driver’s seat.

    Hyundai Creta Rear Seats

    Then, at the rear, you get cushions on the headrests, an armrest, two charging points, and window shades.

    Hyundai Creta Front Passenger Airbag

    On the safety front, the updated Creta comes equipped with six airbags as standard across all variants, ABS with EBD, TPMS, three-point seat belts, ISOFIX, and hill start assist.

    Photos by Kapil Angane

