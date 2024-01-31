2024 Audi Q7 breaks cover!

Gets a new front fascia

Expected to launch in India later this year

Audi has taken the wraps off the 2024 Q7 SUV globally. This Volvo XC90-rival will first go on sale in the European market in March 2024 and will gradually reach the Indian shore later this year. The previous generation of this luxury SUV was launched in 2022, and now two years later, the automaker has introduced its second facelifted version with more promising looks.

The most prominent change one can see on the facelifted Q7 is the new octagonal-themed front grille that is enclosed in a satin silver surround. Other notable changes include the new Matrix HD LED headlamps, new LED taillamps, tweaked front and rear bumpers, and freshly designed lower central air intake and side air curtains. The new Q7 rides on five-spoke, diamond-cut, alloy wheels ranging from 20-22 inches. The SUV now comes in three new exterior paint shades, namely Ascari Blue, Sakhir Gold, and Chili Red.

Moving on to the interior, the facelifted Q7 gets the same dashboard layout as that of the outgoing model with some updated tech for the infotainment system. The virtual cockpit now displays more driver-assist functions such as lane-change warnings and distance alerts, among others. Additionally, customers can now download third-party apps directly through the car’s infotainment system.

Mechanically, Audi has not made any changes to the powertrains of the Q7 SUV. While the Indian spec continues to get a 3.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that puts out 335bhp and 500Nm of torque, the international spec model can be had in a 3.0-litre turbo-diesel and 3.0-litre V6 turbo-petrol engine, and a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine for the performance-centric SQ7.