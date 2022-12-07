Audi India to hike prices from January 2023

- Prices of Audi’s models will increase by up to 1.7 per cent

- The price rise is due to a rise in input costs

Audi has announced a price increase of up to 1.7 per cent across its model range owing to rising input and operational costs. The price hike, which is applicable to all models in its product range, will be effective from 1 January 2023.

Audi India’s ICE line-up includes the A4, A6, A8 L, Q3, Q5, Q7, Q8, S5 Sportback, RS5 Sportback, and RSQ8. The electric vehicle portfolio under the e-tron brand comprises of the e-tron 50, e-tron 55, e-tron Sportback 55, e-tron GT, and RS e-tron GT.

Speaking on the occasion, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “The primary objective of Audi India’s business strategy focuses on a model that begets profitability and sustainability. The price correction is affected as a result of the rising supply-chain-related input and operational costs. The new price range for our models is directed at maintaining the premium price positioning of our brand, ensuring sustainable growth for Audi India and our dealer partners. As a brand, we have always focused on human centricity and we continue to ensure that the impact of the price hike is as minimal as possible for our customers.”