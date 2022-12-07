Mercedes-Benz opens it's first-ever EV-only showroom in Japan

- Dealership located in Yokohama

- Showroom houses five EQ models

Mercedes-Benz has just opened its very first EV-only dealership and it’s not in Germany. The Stuttgart-based manufacturer chose Japan as the base for its first-ever electric-only showroom. Called the Mercedes EQ Yokohama, the facility measures 1221 square meters and can display up to seven cars.

At the moment, the showroom houses five Mercedes-Benz EQ models, including the flagship EQS. Test drives are also available, plus there's a spot for vehicle delivery and three units of DC chargers along with a five-bay workshop for services. Apart from the EV charging stations, the Mercedes EQ Yokohama has V2H equipment that previews what the EV lifestyle is all about. Solar panels will also be installed in the future, which should fully transition the showroom to a sustainable type, drawing power from natural and renewable sources.

The showroom further strengthens Mercedes’ drive to go fully electric by 2030. The existing Mercedes EQ models are the EQC, EQV, EQA, EQB, EQS, EQS SUV, EQE, and EQE SUV.