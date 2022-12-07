CarWale

    Mercedes-Benz opens it's first-ever EV-only showroom in Japan

    Authors Image

    Abhishek Nigam

    288 Views
    Mercedes-Benz opens it's first-ever EV-only showroom in Japan

    - Dealership located in Yokohama

    - Showroom houses five EQ models

    Mercedes-Benz has just opened its very first EV-only dealership and it’s not in Germany. The Stuttgart-based manufacturer chose Japan as the base for its first-ever electric-only showroom.  Called the Mercedes EQ Yokohama, the facility measures 1221 square meters and can display up to seven cars. 

    At the moment, the showroom houses five Mercedes-Benz EQ models, including the flagship EQS. Test drives are also available, plus there's a spot for vehicle delivery and three units of DC chargers along with a five-bay workshop for services. Apart from the EV charging stations, the Mercedes EQ Yokohama has V2H equipment that previews what the EV lifestyle is all about. Solar panels will also be installed in the future, which should fully transition the showroom to a sustainable type, drawing power from natural and renewable sources.

    The showroom further strengthens Mercedes’ drive to go fully electric by 2030. The existing Mercedes EQ models are the EQC, EQV, EQA, EQB, EQS, EQS SUV, EQE, and EQE SUV.

    Mercedes-Benz EQC Image
    Mercedes-Benz EQC
    ₹ 99.51 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Audi India to hike prices from January 2023
     Next 
    Top 3 Hyundai cars sold in India in November 2022

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mercedes-Benz EQC Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    ByCarWale Team23 Nov 2017
    986 Views
    3 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Mercedes-Benz GLB

    Mercedes-Benz GLB

    ₹ 63.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2ndDEC
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BMW X7 Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BMW X7 Facelift

    ₹ 1.20 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    10th Dec 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mercedes-benz-cars
    • other brands
    Mercedes-Benz GLB

    Mercedes-Benz GLB

    ₹ 63.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2ndDEC
    All Mercedes-Benz-Cars

    Mercedes-Benz EQC Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 1.25 Crore
    Bangalore₹ 1.05 Crore
    Delhi₹ 1.05 Crore
    Pune₹ 1.25 Crore
    Hyderabad₹ 1.21 Crore
    Ahmedabad₹ 1.16 Crore
    Chennai₹ 1.10 Crore
    Kolkata₹ 1.09 Crore
    Chandigarh₹ 1.12 Crore

    Popular Videos

    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    ByCarWale Team23 Nov 2017
    986 Views
    3 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mercedes-Benz opens it's first-ever EV-only showroom in Japan