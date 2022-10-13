Audi India sales up by 29 per cent between January and September 2022

Audi recorded 29 per cent sales growth between January and September 2022. It delivered 2947 units against 2291 units in the same period in 2021. At the same time, Audi Approved: Plus, the pre-owned car division of the brand, also registered 73 per cent growth between January and September this year.

The automaker stated that the launch of the updated A8L and Q7, along with continued demand for its A4, A6, Q5, and e-tron/RS lineup contributed to the growth. Additionally, the recently launched Q3 also received a positive response, and its deliveries are slated to begin later this year.

Presently, Audi offers the A4, A6, S5, RS5, and A8L sedans in the country, while its SUV lineup includes the Q3, Q5, Q7, Q8, and RSQ8. In addition, it sells four EV models: the e-tron, e-tron Sportback, e-tron GT, and RS e-tron GT. Regarding Audi Approved: Plus, the brand currently has 18 used-car dealerships across India. It plans to expand the business to 22 dealerships by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, Audi recently completed the installation of more than 100 EV chargers across 60 cities, including its showrooms, workshops, and select SAVWIPL dealerships. All its Audi dealerships are fitted with 22kW Type 2 AC chargers, while select dealerships also offer a 50kW DC fast charging facility.