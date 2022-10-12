BYD Atto 3 unveiled – All you need to know

- Built on the e-Platform 3.0

- Expected to be launched in India in 2023

BYD recently unveiled the Atto 3 electric SUV in the country and it is due for launch in 2023. The company has opened bookings for the first 500 units against a token amount of Rs 50,000. Interestingly, the Atto 3 is the first model to be built on the e-Platform 3.0, designed for the next generation of EVs with the Bade battery, eight-in-one electric powertrain, and integrated domain controllers.

Performance

The BYD Atto 3 gets a permanent magnet synchronous motor which is powered by a 60.48kWh battery pack, with an ARAI driving range of 521kms. The electric motor produces 201bhp and 310Nm of torque. The vehicle is capable of sprinting from zero to 100kmph in 7.3 seconds. Further, the Atto 3 features fast charging from zero to 80 per cent within 50 minutes.

Features

The BYD Atto 3 is equipped with features like wireless mobile charging, a one-touch electric control tailgate, a panoramic sunroof, NFC card key, an eight-speaker audio system, electric seat adjustment, and voice control. Additional feature highlights include LED headlamps and rear lights, multi-color gradient ambient lighting that responds to music rhythm, PM 2.5 air filter, and a CN95 air filter.

In terms of safety, the vehicle will offer seven airbags, intelligent driving systems, and multi-sensor layouts with the BYD DiPilot L2 driving assist system

Exterior

The BYD Atto 3 is based on the Dragon Face 3.0 design language. In terms of dimensions, the vehicle has a length of 4,455mm, a width of 1,875mm, and a height of 1,615mm. The electric SUV's wheelbase stands at 2,720mm. At the time of launch, the Atto 3 will be available in four colour options, Boulder Grey, Parkour Red, Ski White, and Surf Blue.