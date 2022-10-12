CarWale
    Lexus ES 300h Luxury launched — All you need to know

    Ninad Ambre

    Lexus ES 300h Luxury launched — All you need to know

    Introduction

    Lexus has launched the updated ES 300h in India. It is manufactured in the country making it only the fourth market outside Japan where it is locally produced. This local production started back in 2020, and now the carmaker has brought in some subtle changes to the car's both — exterior and interior. Here's all you need to know.

    Exterior

    The overall design and styling of the sedan remain exactly the same as the outgoing car. However, the 2022 ES 300h gets a revised Lexus emblem as a part of the minor exterior update. Now, hands-free opening and closing of the boot are also available.

    Interior

    There are a few tweaks inside its cabin including more storage spaces and easier accessibility around the centre console. Then, there's dynamic voice recognition. Furthermore, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now available as standard.

    Engine and Gearbox

    The ES 300h continues to be powered by a 2.5-litre engine that churns out 176bhp and 221Nm of torque. This mill comes paired with an electric motor that has a power output of 118bhp and 202Nm of torque. This setup comes mated to a continuously variable transmission (E-CVT).

    Price and Competition

    Lexus India is offering the ES 300h in two variants — Exquisite and Luxury. The former is priced at Rs 59.71 lakh and the latter at Rs 65.81 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The sedan has now become a little more expensive than its predecessor and continues to compete with the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, BMW 5 Series, Audi A6, and the Volvo S90.

