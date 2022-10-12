Aston Martin DBX 707 — Now in pictures

Aston Martin DBX 707 is now the fastest production SUV in the world. In fact, it is the costliest car in the carmaker's line-up in India. Priced at Rs 4.63 crore, this new flagship model from Aston Martin costs about Rs 48 lakh more than the standard DBX SUV, wherein, the latter is priced at Rs 4.15 crore (all ex-showroom). Here's a picture gallery of the DBX 707 highlighting its USPs.

The standard DBX was launched in India in 2021. Now, about a year and a half later its new flagship version is here in the form of this DBX 707.

It still continues to be powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, but it is now tuned to produce 697bhp and 900Nm of torque. Now, that power output is 707PS and that's from where it derives its name.

Despite being a full-size SUV, it's called the 'Supercar of SUVs' as it boasts a 0-100kmph sprint timing of 3.3 seconds and has a top speed of 310kmph, making it the fastest SUV in terms of top speed.

Apart from the performance updates, the DBX 707 gets many cosmetic and aero upgrades like a larger radiator grille, updated LED DRLs, and new air intakes.

The SUV rides on 22-inch wheels as standard, but optional equipment includes 23-inch forged alloy wheels and large ceramic brakes, which have improved braking performance.

The British carmaker has also equipped the DBX 707 with a large diffuser at the rear with quad exhausts. It also gets an integrated roof spoiler.

Inside the Aston Martin DBX707, things are similar to the standard SUV save for a few changes. This includes a new driving mode selector and sporty seats.