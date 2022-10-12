CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Aston Martin DBX 707 — Now in pictures

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    215 Views
    Aston Martin DBX 707 — Now in pictures

    Aston Martin DBX 707 is now the fastest production SUV in the world. In fact, it is the costliest car in the carmaker's line-up in India. Priced at Rs 4.63 crore, this new flagship model from Aston Martin costs about Rs 48 lakh more than the standard DBX SUV, wherein, the latter is priced at Rs 4.15 crore (all ex-showroom). Here's a picture gallery of the DBX 707 highlighting its USPs.

    Aston Martin DB11 Left Rear Three Quarter

    The standard DBX was launched in India in 2021. Now, about a year and a half later its new flagship version is here in the form of this DBX 707.

    Aston Martin DB11 Right Rear Three Quarter

    It still continues to be powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, but it is now tuned to produce 697bhp and 900Nm of torque. Now, that power output is 707PS and that's from where it derives its name.

    Aston Martin DB11 Left Front Three Quarter

    Despite being a full-size SUV, it's called the 'Supercar of SUVs' as it boasts a 0-100kmph sprint timing of 3.3 seconds and has a top speed of 310kmph, making it the fastest SUV in terms of top speed.

    Aston Martin DB11 Right Rear Three Quarter

    Apart from the performance updates, the DBX 707 gets many cosmetic and aero upgrades like a larger radiator grille, updated LED DRLs, and new air intakes. 

    Aston Martin DB11 Left Front Three Quarter

    The SUV rides on 22-inch wheels as standard, but optional equipment includes 23-inch forged alloy wheels and large ceramic brakes, which have improved braking performance.

    Aston Martin DB11 Rear View

    The British carmaker has also equipped the DBX 707 with a large diffuser at the rear with quad exhausts. It also gets an integrated roof spoiler.

    Aston Martin DB11 Right Side View

    Inside the Aston Martin DBX707, things are similar to the standard SUV save for a few changes. This includes a new driving mode selector and sporty seats.

    Aston Martin DB11 Dashboard
    Aston Martin DB11 Image
    Aston Martin DB11
    ₹ 3.29 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Lexus ES 300h Luxury launched — All you need to know
     Next 
    Jaguar F-Type 75 special edition — Now in Pictures

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Aston Martin DB11 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    120871 Views
    801 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • CONVERTIBLES
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    BMW Z4

    BMW Z4

    ₹ 71.82 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Convertible Cars
    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    ₹ 10.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7thOCT
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BYD Atto 3

    BYD Atto 3

    ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    16th Nov 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • aston martin-cars
    • other brands
    Aston Martin DB11

    Aston Martin DB11

    ₹ 3.29 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Aston Martin-Cars

    Aston Martin DB11 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Delhi₹ 3.79 Crore

    Popular Videos

    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    120871 Views
    801 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Aston Martin DBX 707 — Now in pictures