Aston Martin DBX 707 production begins; first unit rolls off the production line

Back in February this year, Aston Martin revealed what it claims to be the world’s most powerful SUV, known as the DBX707. The carmaker has now commenced production of the model, with the first unit rolling off the production line.

Built at Aston Martin’s facility in St Athan, Wales, the DBX707 will be sold in 50 countries across the globe. The model is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that produces 697bhp (707PS) and 900Nm of torque. The model can attain a speed of 0-100kmph in 3.3 seconds with the help of a nine-speed automatic transmission. Compared to the standard variant, the DBX707 gets an additional power output of 155bhp and 200Nm. To read more about the DBX707, click here.

Speaking on the occasion, Michael Straughan, Chief Operating Officer, Aston Martin Lagonda, said, “Aston Martin is immensely proud to be manufacturing industry-leading products like DBX707 from a world-class facility in Wales, and we are delighted to see the very first model completed. As the first car delivered through the product development cycle under the leadership of Lawrence Stroll, Executive Chairman of Aston Martin Lagonda, DBX707 is a symbol of the new era for Aston Martin and the brand’s ability to combine ultra-luxury and high-performance. The initial reaction from customers and media has been tremendous, and as we ramp-up DBX707 production at St Athan, it is fantastic that we have also had the opportunity to grow our team and create more employment opportunities for people from the local community. Wales has a rich tradition of industrial and engineering excellence and we’re excited to be forging the future and to support that proud heritage.”