CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Aston Martin DBX 707 production begins; first unit rolls off the production line

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    315 Views
    Aston Martin DBX 707 production begins; first unit rolls off the production line

    - The Aston Martin DBX707 is claimed to be the world’s most powerful SUV

    - The model is built at the brand’s facility in St Athan in Wales, UK

    Back in February this year, Aston Martin revealed what it claims to be the world’s most powerful SUV, known as the DBX707. The carmaker has now commenced production of the model, with the first unit rolling off the production line.

    Aston Martin DB11 Front View

    Built at Aston Martin’s facility in St Athan, Wales, the DBX707 will be sold in 50 countries across the globe. The model is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that produces 697bhp (707PS) and 900Nm of torque. The model can attain a speed of 0-100kmph in 3.3 seconds with the help of a nine-speed automatic transmission. Compared to the standard variant, the DBX707 gets an additional power output of 155bhp and 200Nm. To read more about the DBX707, click here.

    Aston Martin DB11 Left Front Three Quarter

    Speaking on the occasion, Michael Straughan, Chief Operating Officer, Aston Martin Lagonda, said, “Aston Martin is immensely proud to be manufacturing industry-leading products like DBX707 from a world-class facility in Wales, and we are delighted to see the very first model completed. As the first car delivered through the product development cycle under the leadership of Lawrence Stroll, Executive Chairman of Aston Martin Lagonda, DBX707 is a symbol of the new era for Aston Martin and the brand’s ability to combine ultra-luxury and high-performance. The initial reaction from customers and media has been tremendous, and as we ramp-up DBX707 production at St Athan, it is fantastic that we have also had the opportunity to grow our team and create more employment opportunities for people from the local community.  Wales has a rich tradition of industrial and engineering excellence and we’re excited to be forging the future and to support that proud heritage.”

    Aston Martin DB11 Image
    Aston Martin DB11
    ₹ 3.29 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS launched in India at Rs 2.54 crore
     Next 
    New BMW 3 Series makes global debut

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Aston Martin DB11 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    119620 Views
    779 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • CONVERTIBLES
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    BMW Z4

    BMW Z4

    ₹ 71.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Convertible Cars
    Tata Nexon EV Max

    Tata Nexon EV Max

    ₹ 17.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Jeep Meridian
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Jeep Meridian

    ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th May 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • aston martin-cars
    • other brands
    Aston Martin DB11

    Aston Martin DB11

    ₹ 3.29 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Aston Martin-Cars

    Aston Martin DB11 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Delhi₹ 3.79 Crore

    Popular Videos

    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    119620 Views
    779 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Aston Martin DBX 707 production begins; first unit rolls off the production line