    Jaguar F-Type 75 special edition — Now in Pictures

    Ninad Ambre

    Jaguar plans to go all-electric in 2025 and before doing that has special plans. This includes a special edition to mark 75 years of its sports cars. And what other car model could fit perfectly other than its 10-year-old F-Type. Calling it the F-Type 75, this will be the last model year as the British brand switches to an electric line-up later. Here's a picture gallery of this special edition.

    Jaguar F-Type Left Front Three Quarter

    Since 2023 it will be the final year of the ICE F-Type, Jaguar has carefully curated its specifications. This includes the super-charged 5.0-litre V8 synonymous with this model.

    Jaguar F-Type Left Rear Three Quarter

    This one produces 448bhp of power and 580Nm of torque. Furthermore, it does a top speed of 285kmph with a 0-100kmph acceleration time of 4.6 seconds.

    Jaguar F-Type Instrument Cluster

    Then, there's a 2.0-litre turbocharged one that churns out 296bhp of power and has a top speed of 250kmph. Its 0-100kmph sprint time is slightly slower in comparison but at 5.9 seconds, still fast.

    Jaguar F-Type Exhaust Pipes

    These models can be easily identified from each other. The go-faster version sports quad exhausts while the standard version has a single central exhaust pipe.

    Jaguar F-Type Rear View

    What's more, other cosmetic tweaks include five-spoke alloys that branch out to form a ten-spoke diamond-cut design. Otherwise, the 20-inch size is common to all the models.

    Jaguar F-Type Dashboard

    As with the earlier models, the F-Type's cabin is focused toward the driver and now the 12.3-inch instrument cluster is customisable.

    Jaguar F-Type Front Row Seats

    Another configuration a customer can select is in terms of Sports or Performance seats. The latter is standard on the F-Type 75 and gets cooling and heating functionality.

    Jaguar F-Type Front Backlit Door Sill Strips

    There are many more unique touches including a silhouette motif. This helps add appeal apart from the special Windsor leather that the interior comes equipped with.

