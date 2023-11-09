CarWale
    AD

    Lexus inaugurates a new brand experience space in Vijayawada

    Read inతెలుగు
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    516 Views
    Lexus inaugurates a new brand experience space in Vijayawada
    • This is the fifth brand experience space from Lexus in India
    • The ES Crafted Collection is on showcase here

    Lexus India announced the opening of a new brand experience space facility in Vijayawada. Lexus Meraki in Vijayawada marks the fifth such lifestyle space of its kind in India, the others being in Gurgaon, Coimbatore, Pune, and Calicut.

    In a bid to connect guests with local inspiration, the new brand space from Lexus features eco-friendly Kondapalli Toys which are handcrafted to depict the Takumi Art. A 400-year-old tradition, the toys are one of the unique Takumi art and craftsmanship skills of making wooden toys near the region.

    Lexus ES Front View

    Apart from the local inspiration, the new Lexus facility will have Lexus cars on display and a coffee lounge for the guests. Additionally, the ES Crafted Collection will be on display. Lexus India’s current range of models includes the ES, LX, NX, LC 500h, RX, LS, and the LM.

    Speaking on the occasion, Naveen Soni, President, Lexus India said, “We are glad to be inaugurating this unique lifestyle space that showcases the progressive luxury of Lexus through great design and craftsmanship. The new Meraki-inspired brand space in Vijayawada abides by the promise of offering luxury, novelty, and exceptional hospitality in line with the amazing experience that Lexus stands for. With this expansion, we are confident to reach out to more luxury lifestyle connoisseurs.”

    Lexus ES Image
    Lexus ES
    Rs. 63.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Lotus Eletre launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 2.55 crore
     Next 
    Maruti Wagon R offered with discounts of up to Rs. 49,000 in November 2023

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Lexus ES Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Lexus RX 2023 Walkaround at Auto Expo 2023 | CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Lexus RX 2023 Walkaround at Auto Expo 2023 | CarWale
    By CarWale Team13 Jan 2023
    92300 Views
    2142 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Verna
    Hyundai Verna
    Rs. 10.96 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda City
    Honda City
    Rs. 11.67 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 10.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Rs. 11.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
    Maruti Ciaz
    Rs. 9.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Rs. 45.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW 7 Series
    BMW 7 Series
    Rs. 1.70 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    Rs. 60.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd NOV
    Mercedes-Benz GLE
    Mercedes-Benz GLE
    Rs. 96.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd NOV
    BMW X4 M40i
    BMW X4 M40i
    Rs. 96.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26th OCT
    Tata Safari
    Tata Safari
    Rs. 16.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Aston Martin DB12
    Aston Martin DB12
    Rs. 4.59 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW iX1
    BMW iX1
    Rs. 66.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai i20 N Line
    Hyundai i20 N Line
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM

    Rs. 1.50 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV

    Rs. 9.50 - 12.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Renault New Duster
    Renault New Duster

    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    29th Nov 2023Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Lamborghini Revuelto
    Lamborghini Revuelto

    Rs. 8.00 - 10.00 CroreEstimated Price

    6th Dec 2023Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia Sonet Facelift
    Kia Sonet Facelift

    Rs. 8.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • lexus-cars
    • other brands
    Lexus ES
    Lexus ES
    Rs. 63.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lexus LX
    Lexus LX
    Rs. 2.82 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lexus NX
    Lexus NX
    Rs. 67.32 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Lexus-Cars

    Lexus ES Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 75.12 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 78.12 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 73.10 Lakh
    PuneRs. 75.12 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 78.11 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 69.27 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 76.23 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 70.05 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Lexus RX 2023 Walkaround at Auto Expo 2023 | CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Lexus RX 2023 Walkaround at Auto Expo 2023 | CarWale
    By CarWale Team13 Jan 2023
    92300 Views
    2142 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Lexus inaugurates a new brand experience space in Vijayawada