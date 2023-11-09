Lexus inaugurates a new brand experience space in Vijayawada

This is the fifth brand experience space from Lexus in India

The ES Crafted Collection is on showcase here

Lexus India announced the opening of a new brand experience space facility in Vijayawada. Lexus Meraki in Vijayawada marks the fifth such lifestyle space of its kind in India, the others being in Gurgaon, Coimbatore, Pune, and Calicut.

In a bid to connect guests with local inspiration, the new brand space from Lexus features eco-friendly Kondapalli Toys which are handcrafted to depict the Takumi Art. A 400-year-old tradition, the toys are one of the unique Takumi art and craftsmanship skills of making wooden toys near the region.

Apart from the local inspiration, the new Lexus facility will have Lexus cars on display and a coffee lounge for the guests. Additionally, the ES Crafted Collection will be on display. Lexus India’s current range of models includes the ES, LX, NX, LC 500h, RX, LS, and the LM.

Speaking on the occasion, Naveen Soni, President, Lexus India said, “We are glad to be inaugurating this unique lifestyle space that showcases the progressive luxury of Lexus through great design and craftsmanship. The new Meraki-inspired brand space in Vijayawada abides by the promise of offering luxury, novelty, and exceptional hospitality in line with the amazing experience that Lexus stands for. With this expansion, we are confident to reach out to more luxury lifestyle connoisseurs.”