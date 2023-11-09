CarWale
    Lotus Eletre launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 2.55 crore

    Haji Chakralwale

    Lotus Eletre launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 2.55 crore
    • Available in three trim levels
    • Gets a maximum claimed range of 600km

    The British carmaker Lotus has launched its first product in India, the Eletre SUV at a starting price of Rs. 2.55 crore (ex-showroom). The all-electric hyper SUV is available in three options, namely, Eletre, Eletre S, and Eletre R. The model will be sold across the country via the brand’s official sale partner, Exclusive Motors, New Delhi.

    On the outside, the Lotus Eletre has a very aggressive face with sleeker and arrow-shaped DRLs flanking the wide front profile. Then there’s a split headlamps setup with an active grille and wide air dams. The side profile is highlighted by a black-painted roof, chunky blacked-out wheel arches, and 22-inch 10-spoke ally wheels. Meanwhile, customers can also opt for 20- and 23-inch alloy wheels.

    Lotus Left Rear Three Quarter

    At the rear, the most attractive design element is the full-length LED light bar connecting the tail lights. The supercar also gets a roof-mounted split spoiler, functional air dams, sloping roofline, and a blacked-out rear bumper.

    Lotus Left Front Three Quarter

    As for the colour options, the Lotus Eletre can be had in six colour options - Natron Red, Galloway Green, Stellar Black, Kaimu Grey, Blossom Grey and Solar Yellow.

    Inside, the cabin of the Lotus Eletre comes loaded with a 15.1-inch foldable touchscreen infotainment system with Lotus Hyper OS, four-zone climate control, 12-way electrically adjustable front seats, and a wireless charger. Also on offer are features such as an ADAS suite, air purifier, multi-colour ambient lighting, and a 15-speaker KEF-sourced sound system. The electric SUV can be had in four and five-seater configurations. Further, the interior theme can be customised in six different styles with 100 per cent recyclable materials.

    In terms of specifications, the Eletre comes with a 112kWh battery pack unit standard across the range. The Eletre and Eletre S are equipped with a dual motor setup capable of returning a driving range of 600km on a full charge while producing 600bhp and 710Nm of torque. On the other hand, the more powerful Eletre R is bundled with a dual-motor setup and a two-speed transmission unit that can deliver a driving range of 490km with a power output of over 900bhp and 985Nm of torque.

    Listed below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the all-new Lotus Eletre SUV:

    Lotus Eletre – Rs. 2.55 crore

    Lotus Eletre S – Rs. 2.75 crore

    Lotus Eletre R – Rs. 2.99 crore

