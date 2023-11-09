Maruti Wagon R offered with discounts of up to Rs. 49,000 in November 2023

Wagon R prices in India start at Rs. 5.54 lakh

Available in nine colours and four variants

Customers looking to purchase the Wagon R can avail of discounts on the hatchback at select dealerships. These benefits include cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

Discounts on the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R include a cash discount of Rs. 25,000, an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000. Compared to the last few months, the benefits of the Wagon R have witnessed a minor reduction.

Earlier this year, the Wagon R was one of the four cars from the brand that did not have a waiting period. The company is working on a flex-fuel version of the tall-boy hatchback, production of which is expected to begin in 2025.