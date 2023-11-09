Citroen C3 Aircross to launch in Brazil with new powertrain

India-spec C3 Aircross to get six-speed torque converter

Prices in India start at Rs. 10 lakh

Citroen is all set to launch the C3 hatchback-based SUV, the C3 Aircross in Brazil in the coming weeks. The SUV will retain most of the design elements and features from the Indian-spec version. However, it will be powered by a new engine and gearbox option.

The Brazilian-spec C3 Aircross SUV will be offered in five- and seven-seater options. Mechanically, the French SUV will be equipped with a new 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine mated to a CVT unit. This motor is capable of churning out 128bhp and 200Nm of peak torque. In comparison, the C3 Aircross in India is powered by a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine with a six-speed manual gearbox option only.

On the other hand, the Indonesian-spec C3 Aircross get a six-speed automatic torque converter unit which is expected to be introduced in the Indian version sometime in 2024. Currently, the SUV can be had in three variants, namely, You, Plus, and Max at a starting price of Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).