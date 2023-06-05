CarWale
    Maruti Wagon R flex-fuel production in India to start in November 2025

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Maruti Wagon R flex-fuel production in India to start in November 2025

    - Wagon R flex-fuel prototype was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023

    - Could become India’s first mass-market flex-fuel vehicle

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R flex-fuel debut and production timeline

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Left Rear Three Quarter

    In January, Maruti Suzuki showcased a prototype of the Wagon R flex-fuel at the Auto Expo 2023. The carmaker has now confirmed its plans to begin production of the new version of its popular hatchback in November 2025, with a launch likely to take place later in the year.

    New Wagon R flex-fuel engine and specifications

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Right Front Three Quarter

    At the heart of the Wagon R’s new version is likely to be the same 1.2-litre NA petrol engine producing 88.5bhp and 113Nmof torque. A five-speed manual transmission could be offered as standard, while an automatic variant could also be introduced at launch.

    What makes the flex-fuel powered Wagon R different from the regular version is the fact that it can run on an ethanol blend of 20-85 per cent (E20 and E85 respectively), which essentially makes it a blend of 15 per cent gasoline and up to 85 per cent of ethanol. This version is expected to be notably more affordable and less polluting than its petrol-only counterpart.

    Maruti Wagon R flex-fuel exterior design

    On the design front, the flex-fuel variant will be more or less similar to that of the regular Wagon R that is currently sold in India. That said, a few minor distinguishing factors could include green embellishments all around and a watered-down version of the ‘flex-fuel’ graphics.

    2025 Maruti Wagon R flex-fuel interior and features

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Dashboard

    On the inside, the flex-fuel powered Wagon R gets a dual-tone theme of black and beige, a large touchscreen infotainment system, steering-mounted controls, and a three-spoke steering wheel, all carried over from the standard Wagon R. We expect changes to be limited to green inserts at certain places.

