Citroen India announces service camp from 15 October to 15 November, 2022

- Discount on C5 Aircross accessories and merchandise

- To be hosted across 20 Citroen workshops

Citroen India has announced a month-long nationwide service campaign for its patrons. To be held from 15 October to 15 November, 2022, the camp will offer a host of services and offers for its models. We tell you more about it.

Citroen will offer services like a 15 per cent discount on exterior and interior car care treatments and underbody anti-rust coat under the said service camp. Moreover, the automaker is offering a 20 per cent rebate on select accessories and merchandise of Citroen C5 Aircross. Besides this, the C3 and C5 Aircross customers will be able to avail of offers on extended warranty plans.

The C3 is the recent addition to the brand’s India portfolio. It is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol and turbo-petrol mill and is mated to five and six-speed manual gearboxes, respectively. The French carmaker is also rumoured to be working on the electric version of the C3 which is expected to break covers in the coming months.

Saurabh Vatsa, Brand Head, Citroën India, saaid, “With the festive season now in full swing, Citroën India will continue to focus on delivering high quality customer experiences as it always has. We are thrilled to introduce the brand’s first-ever, month-long festive service camp for our customers. The campaign will offer an opportunity to customers to have their vehicles inspected by our trained technicians and avail of attractive value-added services and packages.”