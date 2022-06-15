Citroen C3 Puretech 82: First Drive Review

When you crank the car, the starter motor sounds pretty loud, almost like when cranking an already running engine. But once started, it settles down to a decently refined idle. The clutch action takes a little time to get used to getting off the line because the return spring action is a little slow. Also, at crawling speeds, the C3 sometimes needs constant throttle or stalls. Once you get going, though, it’s all smooth sailing. The engine feels refined at normal and commute speeds, and what is surprising is how peppy even this naturally aspirated 1.2-litre engine feels.

Acceleration is snappy, and throttle response is pretty immediate, which helps with quick overtakes in the city. But try pushing it harder, and the engine note starts sounding coarse with the performance tapering off quickly too. The five-speed manual gearbox isn’t the best we have come across, with long-ish throws and a less than positive shift feel. The city is where the Puretech 82 is completely at home and impresses without a doubt. Citroen claims a fuel efficiency of 19.8kmpl.

On the braking front, the C3 gets the same disc-drum set-up for both the variants and works well, but we could do with better initial bite.