    Volkswagen India opens new showroom in Jammu

    Jay Shah

    Jay Shah

    351 Views
    Volkswagen India opens new showroom in Jammu

    - Equipped with six bay workshop and body shop

    - Volkswagen has a total of 153 sales and 121 service outlets in India 

    Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has inaugurated a new sales and service outlet in Jammu. The premises are located at Greater Kailash Chowk, NH-1A and is operated and managed by WOC Automobile Private Limited. 

    Volkswagen Front View

    While the showroom can display up to six cars, the workshop is equipped with six bays and a body shop to carry out all types of repair, service, and maintenance requirements. With this, the automaker now has a total of 153 sales and 121 service outlets across the country. 

    Besides this, Volkswagen launched the TaigunFirst Anniversary edition last month at a starting price of Rs 15.69 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in a new Rising Blue exterior colour, the special edition is based on the Topline variant and can be had in manual and automatic gearboxes.

    Volkswagen Left Front Three Quarter

    Speaking at the inauguration of this new touchpoint in Jammu, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “With the launch of the Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus in India, we have witnessed an increased demand for our product portfolio from customers across the country. In order to be more accessible, we expanded our presence in Jammu with the inauguration of our new sales and service touchpoint. With this touchpoint, we are committed towards offering world-class German-engineered products and services and an outstanding experience to our customers in this region.”

    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    1782 Views
    24 Likes

