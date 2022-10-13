BYD Atto 3 EV gets five star Euro NCAP safety rating

-34.7 points in adult occupant safety and 44 points in child occupant safety

- Gets Level 2 ADAS features

BYD’s newest electric SUV, Atto 3 has undergone the stringent Euro NCAP crash test and scored a full five-star rating. The model on the test was equipped with the same set of safety features as the India-spec model. This included seven airbags, a seatbelt reminder, ISOFIX points, and level 2 ADAS features like automatic emergency braking, speed assistance, and lane assist system.

In terms of adult occupant protection, the Atto 3 scored 34.7 points out of a total of 38 points (91%). In the conducted frontal offset test, the passenger compartment was rated as stable offering good protection to the knees and femurs of both driver and front passenger. As for the side barrier test, the protection of all critical body parts was good.

Moving to child occupant protection, the electric SUV got 44 out of 49 points. When crashed for frontal offset and side barrier impact, the Atto 3 scored maximum points offering good protection for both child dummies. Talking about the protection of vulnerable road users, this BYD got merely 37.5 points which translates to 69 per cent. As per the report, while the bumper offered good protection to the legs of the pedestrians, the pelvis protection was rated as poor.

The BYD Atto 3 is the second model to be launched by the EV maker in India. While the bookings for the electric SUV have commenced for Rs 50,000, the prices are slated to be announced in November 2022 with deliveries to begin in January 2023.