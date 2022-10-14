BMW M5 50 Jahre M Edition launched in India at Rs 1.79 crore

-Eighth 50 Jahre Edition in BMW lineup

-4.4-litre twin-turbo V8

The BMW M5 50 Jahre M Edition has been launched in India at Rs 1.79 crore (Ex-showroom). This is the eighth 50 Jahre Edition for India and the most powerful one to date. Bookings open from today and it is being brought to India via the CBU route.

As a part of the 50 Jahre makeover, this limited edition M5 gets an exclusive BMW Individual paint finish in Aventurine Red with the signature kidney Grille sporting the 50 Jahre M Emblem. This M emblem is also on the rear logo and the wheel hub caps. The BMW kidney grille surround, M-specific double bars, the mesh on the M gills, mirror caps and the additional rear spoiler on the boot lid all have a high-gloss black finish.Finally, the standard M compound brake now features callipers in red high gloss while the quad tailpipes of the standard M Sport exhaust system have been finished in black chrome.

Inside, the M5 50 Jahre gets Merino leather in Aragon Brown and a BMW Individual headliner in an anthracite shade. Also included are seats with integral head restraints, an illuminated ‘M5’ logo and extended functions that come as standard. These are added features over and above what is already offered on the high-performance M5. The twin-turbo 4.4-litre V8 produces 625bhp/750Nm and is mated to an eight-speed M spec transmission.It has a 0-100kmph time of 3.3 seconds and a top-speed of 250kmph.

BMW over the last few months, to celebrate 50 years of its M division has launched 50 Jahre editions of the M340i xDrive, 6GT, M4 Competition, X4, X7, M8 and the 5 Series.