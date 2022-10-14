Made-in-India Mercedes-Benz 580 4Matic receives over 300 bookings

The new Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic has bagged over 300 reservations since the commencement of bookings about a month ago. It is being assembled at the brand’s plant in Pune, Maharashtra. Notably, the EQS 580 is the second model to join the EQS family after the AMG EQS 53 4Matic+ in the country.

The electric saloon comes with plenty of features, such as front massage seats, a panoramic sunroof, a heads-up display, active ambient lighting, an MBUX rear-seat tablet, wireless phone charging pads (front and rear), a hi-fi Burmester sound system, digital LED headlights, airmatic dual-control with semi-active suspension, rear-axle steering, and powered front and rear seats with ventilation and heating functions.

Mercedes-Benz has also given it nine airbags, a driver assistance package plus, active steering assist, adaptive high beam assist plus, active bonnet for pedestrian protection, lane keeping assist, active parking assist, and pre-safe with pre-safe impulse.

The highlight of the cabin is a large 56-inch single-piece MBUX Hyperscreen. This slightly curved glass unit consists of three OLED screens — a 12.3-inch driver display, a 17.7-inch central information hub, and a 12.3-inch co-passenger touchscreen.

Powering the EQS 580 4Matic is a 107.8kWh battery pack and two permanent magnet synchronous motors producing 516bhp and 855Nm of torque. While it offers a WLTP-certified range of 770km, the ARAI-tested range stands at 857km. The electric saloon can hit 100kmph speed from a standstill in a claimed 4.3 seconds and tops out at 210kmph.