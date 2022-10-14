CarWale
    Made-in-India Mercedes-Benz 580 4Matic receives over 300 bookings

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    400 Views
    Made-in-India Mercedes-Benz 580 4Matic receives over 300 bookings

    The new Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic has bagged over 300 reservations since the commencement of bookings about a month ago. It is being assembled at the brand’s plant in Pune, Maharashtra. Notably, the EQS 580 is the second model to join the EQS family after the AMG EQS 53 4Matic+ in the country.

    The electric saloon comes with plenty of features, such as front massage seats, a panoramic sunroof, a heads-up display, active ambient lighting, an MBUX rear-seat tablet, wireless phone charging pads (front and rear), a hi-fi Burmester sound system, digital LED headlights, airmatic dual-control with semi-active suspension, rear-axle steering, and powered front and rear seats with ventilation and heating functions. 

    Mercedes-Benz EQS Right Rear Three Quarter

    Mercedes-Benz has also given it nine airbags, a driver assistance package plus, active steering assist, adaptive high beam assist plus, active bonnet for pedestrian protection, lane keeping assist, active parking assist, and pre-safe with pre-safe impulse.

    The highlight of the cabin is a large 56-inch single-piece MBUX Hyperscreen. This slightly curved glass unit consists of three OLED screens — a 12.3-inch driver display, a 17.7-inch central information hub, and a 12.3-inch co-passenger touchscreen.

    Mercedes-Benz EQS Dashboard

    Powering the EQS 580 4Matic is a 107.8kWh battery pack and two permanent magnet synchronous motors producing 516bhp and 855Nm of torque. While it offers a WLTP-certified range of 770km, the ARAI-tested range stands at 857km. The electric saloon can hit 100kmph speed from a standstill in a claimed 4.3 seconds and tops out at 210kmph.

    Mercedes-Benz EQS Image
    Mercedes-Benz EQS
    ₹ 1.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Mercedes-Benz EQS Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 1.63 Crore
    Bangalore₹ 1.63 Crore
    Delhi₹ 1.63 Crore
    Pune₹ 1.63 Crore
    Hyderabad₹ 1.70 Crore
    Ahmedabad₹ 1.63 Crore
    Chennai₹ 1.70 Crore
    Kolkata₹ 1.63 Crore
    Chandigarh₹ 1.74 Crore

