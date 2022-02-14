CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Next-gen BMW M5 likely to be a hybrid super sedan

    Authors Image

    Sagar Bhanushali

    128 Views
    Next-gen BMW M5 likely to be a hybrid super sedan

    - Plug-in hybrid performance sedan could make as much as 750bhp and 1,000Nm. 

    - BMW’s latest curved display and iDrive 8.0 could be part of standard equipment.  

    After BMW released the mid-life facelift of the M5 in June 2020, it started developing the next-generation M5 super-sedan and here we have a new batch of spy shots of the most powerful 5-Series. It wears the hybrid test vehicle sticker which confirms the announcement of, Markus Flasch, CEO of BMW M, who stated in 2021 that the next-gen M5 will be available as a hybrid electric car. According to a report which the British magazine CAR published, the future M5 will arrive in 2024, a year after the next-gen 5 Series. 

    The plug-in hybrid could get a V8 petrol engine and two electric motors that produce 750bhp and 1,000Nm of torque. The same powertrain will serve the upcoming BMW XM – or X8 if you prefer. Releasing a fully electric BMW i5M model may not be possible at this point because it would need a significantly more advanced battery technology, one that BMW would get access to in 2025 with the Die Neue Klasse cluster architecture. Batteries would have to get lighter for BMW to offer similar dynamic performance. 

    BMW M5 Right Rear Three Quarter

    Until then, BMW M will work on PHEVs and fettling variants of existing EVs like the iX M60. The next-gen M5 could pack BMW Group’s latest tech features like BMW Curved Display (seamlessly integrated fully digital instrument cluster and central display) and iDrive 8.0. At least Level 2 autonomous driving with hands-free highway driving and hands-free parking functions could also be available in the new M5.   

    BMW M5 Image
    BMW M5
    ₹ 1.69 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Hyundai Venue N Line spied testing
     Next 
    2022 Mahindra Scorpio spied with captain seats in the second row

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    BMW M5 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • BMW M5 Right Front Three Quarter
    • BMW M5 Right Front Three Quarter
    • BMW M5 Rear View
    • BMW M5 Dashboard
    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon

    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    2186 Views
    8 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 9.32 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    BMW M4 Competition

    BMW M4 Competition

    ₹ 1.44 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thFEB
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Kia Carens
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Kia Carens

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Feb 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • bmw-cars
    • other brands
    BMW M4 Competition

    BMW M4 Competition

    ₹ 1.44 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thFEB
    All BMW-Cars

    BMW M5 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 1.98 Crore
    Bangalore₹ 2.14 Crore
    Delhi₹ 1.95 Crore
    Pune₹ 1.98 Crore
    Hyderabad₹ 2.02 Crore
    Ahmedabad₹ 1.97 Crore
    Chennai₹ 2.06 Crore
    Kolkata₹ 1.89 Crore
    Chandigarh₹ 1.86 Crore

    Popular Videos

    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon

    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    2186 Views
    8 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Next-gen BMW M5 likely to be a hybrid super sedan