    BMW India announces nationwide pre-monsoon service campaign

    Aditya Nadkarni

    BMW India announces nationwide pre-monsoon service campaign

    - Special service camp for monsoon readiness to be held across BMW’s dealer network

    - The company will store an additional inventory of spare parts for faster turnaround

    The BMW Group has announced the introduction of a pre-monsoon service campaign for BMW and Mini vehicles across its dealer network. The camp will provide a comprehensive vehicle check and, if required, a basic condition-based service as well.

    Pre-monsoon service special provisions have been made in cities that are vulnerable to heavy flooding during the monsoon season. According to the carmaker, prompt support will be offered by a task force of certified technicians and service advisors. They will be deployed at various service points to bring flood-affected vehicles back on the road. Ordering of spare parts will be prioritised for quick turn-around time.

    BMW cars older than five years would get discounts up to 30 per cent under the ‘BMW Joy Rewards’ campaign. Details of the offer and other vehicle checks would be available at the service camps. The company urges its customers to be cautious while driving during heavy rains and around waterlogged areas. Additionally, it advises customers not to attempt to re-start the engine of a stalled vehicle to avoid damage to the engine.

    BMW 3 Series
    BMW 3 Series
    ₹ 46.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
