Hyundai Venue N Line spied testing

The upcoming Hyundai Venue facelift was recently spied testing in the country for the first time ahead of its anticipated launch later this year. This time around, the Venue N Line has been spied testing in the international market. Changes are expected to be limited to the cosmetic updates to the exterior and interior.

Based on what can be seen, the Hyundai Venue N Line will get red accents and N Line badging on the fender to distinguish it from the regular model. The updated Hyundai Venue is expected to get a redesigned fascia with a tweaked grille, split headlamp setup, and an updated bumper. While the side profile has been retained from the current model, the updated version is likely to get redesigned alloy wheels for freshness. The 2022 Hyundai Venue will first be introduced in the international market in the second half of 2022. To learn more about the 2022 Hyundai Venue, click here.

The upcoming 2022 Hyundai Venue is expected to continue with the existing engine options. The 1.0-litre Turbo GDi is the powerful one of the lot, with an output of 118bhp/172Nm torque. This engine is available in six-speed manual, iMT, and dual clutch automatic transmission. On the other hand, the 1.2-litre petrol engine with a five-speed manual transmission generates 82bhp at 6,000rpm. The diesel version is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine that generates 99bhp and 240Nm of torque and is mated to a six-speed manual transmission.

