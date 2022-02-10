CarWale
    Hyundai Venue facelift test mule spotted in India

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    26,226 Views
    Hyundai Venue facelift test mule spotted in India

    - Changes likely to be limited to cosmetic and feature updates 

    - To be first introduced in the international market in thesecond half of 2022 

    Back in 2021, the Hyundai Venue facelift was spied testing in South Korea on numerous instances. This time around, the test mule of the updated model has been spied testing in India. The updated model will be first launched in the international market sometime by the second half of 2022. Changes are expected to be limited to cosmetic and feature updates, while mechanically it is expected to continue with the existing engine options. 

    Hyundai Venue Facelift Right Side View

    The updated model is expected to get a redesigned fascia featuring a tweaked grille with split headlamp setup and an updated bumper. The side profile appears to be unchanged except for redesigned alloy wheels. The rear is expected to get significant upgrades in terms of new sleek split LED taillights and reflectors on the tweaked rear bumper. 

    The interior details are not known for now, however, it is believed that the updated model might get redesigned upholstery and an updated dashboard layout for freshness. The 2022 Venue is also expected to offer more features as compared to the current model. In terms of safety, the Venue facelift will offer multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, vehicle stability management, hill assist control, TPMS, and more. 

    Hyundai Venue Facelift Right Side View

    Currently, the Venue compact SUV is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The diesel version is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine that generates 99bhp and 240Nm of torque and is mated to a six-speed manual transmission. The 1.0-litre Turbo GDi is the powerful one of the lot, with an output of 118bhp/172Nm torque. Alternatively, the 1.2-litre petrol engine generates 82bhp at 6,000rpm. It is to be seen if the updated model will also get similar engine options.

    Spy image source - FE

    Hyundai Venue Facelift Image
    Hyundai Venue Facelift
    ₹ 7.00 - 12.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    • Hyundai Venue Facelift Left Side View
