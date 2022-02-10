CarWale
    New Skoda Slavia to be launched in India on 28 February, 2022

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    763 Views
    - Pre-bookings for the Skoda Slavia are currently underway for an amount of Rs 11,000

    - The sedan will be offered in three variants across five colours

    Skoda Auto India has announced that the Slavia sedan will be launched in the country on 28 February, 2022. While the 1.0-litre TSI variants will be launched on the aforementioned dates, the 1.5-litre TSI variants will be introduced on 3 March, 2022.

    Skoda Slavia Left Front Three Quarter

    The spiritual successor to the Rapid sedan, the Slavia will be available with two engine options, including a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TSI turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, TSI turbo-petrol engine. The former, which is paired to six-speed manual and automatic units, produces 114bhp and 175Nm of torque, while the latter, which is mated to a six-speed manual unit and a seven-speed DSG automatic unit, produces 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. To read our first-drive review of the Slavia prototype, click here.

    Skoda Slavia Left Rear Three Quarter

    Pre-bookings for the new Skoda Slavia have commenced for an amount of Rs 11,000. The model will be available in three variants across five colours, details of which can be read here. Exterior highlights of Skoda’s new sedan include projector headlamps with integrated L-shaped LED DRLs, the signature butterfly grille with black vertical slats and a chrome surround, fog lights, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, a shark-fin antenna, wrap-around LED tail lights, a black insert with a chrome strip for the rear bumper, boot-mounted number plate recess, and Slavia lettering. To read our first look review of the Slavia, click here.

    Skoda Slavia Dashboard

    Inside, the 2022 Skoda Slavia will come equipped with an electric sunroof, a two-spoke multi-function steering wheel, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a fully-digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, cruise control, wireless charging, ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, and rear AC vents. The Slavia, which will rival the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City, Hyundai Verna, and the upcoming Volkswagen Virtus, has already started arriving at local dealerships in India, and you can read all about it here.

    Skoda Slavia Image
    Skoda Slavia
    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
