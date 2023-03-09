CarWale
    Discounts of over Rs. 90,000 on Skoda Slavia and Kushaq in March 2023

    Jay Shah

    Discounts of over Rs. 90,000 on Skoda Slavia and Kushaq in March 2023

    - Skoda Kushaq gets the highest discount 

    - Offers applicable till 31 March, 2023 

    Select Skoda dealers across the country are offering discounts on Skoda Slavia and Skoda Kushaq this month. These can be availed in the form of cash discounts, corporate benefits, and exchange bonuses. Here is a list of model-wise discount offers. 

    Skoda Slavia

    This month, HDFC Bank Infinia and Regalia card holders can opt for Rs. 20,000 cash discount on the Slavia. This Skoda sedan can be had in 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre petrol engines, and the offer varies depending on the Active, Ambition, and Style variants. 

    Skoda Kushaq 

    The offer on the Kushaq can be availed in the form of a Rs. 25,000 cash discount if you are an HDFC Bank Infinia/Regalia card holder. The Skoda Kushaq is available with the same set of powertrains as the Slavia but is also offered in a special Monte Carlo Edition. 

    Furthermore, both models are eligible for corporate benefits of Rs. 15,000, loyalty benefits of Rs. 20,000, and an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 30,000. Select models and their variants also attract an additional discount of Rs. 35,000 this month. 

