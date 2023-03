Mercedes-Benz India to hike prices from April 2023

- To be effective from 1 April 2023

- Maybach S 580 gets a maximum hike of Rs 12 lakh

Mercedes-Benz India has announced that the brand will be hiking the ex-showroom price of its models by up to five per cent effective from 1 April 2023. The increase in the input and logistics costs has resulted in this price hike.

The following are the revised ex-showroom prices for the models currently sold by the manufacturer in India:

Mercedes-Benz A 200 – Rs. 44 lakh

Mercedes-Benz A 200d – Rs. 46 lakh

Mercedes-Benz GLA 200 – Rs. 48.50 lakh

Mercedes-Benz GLA 220d – Rs. 50 lakh

Mercedes-Benz C 200 – Rs. 60 lakh

Mercedes-Benz C 220d – Rs. 61 lakh

Mercedes-Benz E 200 – Rs. 76 lakh

Mercedes-Benz E 220d – Rs. 77 lakh

Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d 4M – Rs 90 lakh

Mercedes-Benz GLE 400d 4M – Rs. 1.08 crore

Mercedes-Benz GLS 400d 4M – Rs. 1.29 crore

Mercedes-Benz S 350d – Rs. 1.71 crore

Mercedes-Benz S 450 4M – Rs. 1.80 crore

Mercedes-Benz Maybach S 580 – Rs. 2.69 crore

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 – Rs. 1.59 crore

Recently, the brand hadalso hiked the prices of the Mercedes-AMG G63 by Rs 75 lakh in India. The SUV now retails with a price tag of Rs 3.30 crore (ex-showroom).