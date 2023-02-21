Mercedes-AMG G63 prices in India hiked by Rs 75 lakh

- Mercedes-Benz has hiked the price of its flagship SUV

- Bookings of the model recently reopened in India

Mercedes-Benz has increased the price of the G63 AMG by a whopping Rs 75 lakh with immediate effect. The model, which was previously priced at Rs 2.55 crore, now retails with a price tag of Rs 3.30 crore (all prices, ex-showroom).

Earlier this month, Mercedes reopened bookings for the G63 AMG and the GLS Maybach 600. These bookings were opened exclusively for Mercedes-Benz customers up to 20 February, following which it commenced for all other buyers.

The reopening of bookings for the two Mercedes-Benz SUVs was a result of the country getting priority for becoming the brand’s fastest-growing market globally in CY 2022, with a Y-o-Y growth of 41 per cent. This move has resulted in the waiting period of the G63 AMG coming down from up to 36 months to a current wait time of 12-16 months.

The Mercedes-AMG G63 is powered by a 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine that generates an output of 577bhp and 850Nm of torque. This motor is paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission. For the uninitiated, the iconic G-Class is also offered in the G350d guise.