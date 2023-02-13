Mercedes-AMG G63 bookings reopen in India

- Bookings exclusively open for existing Mercedes-Benz customers

- Waiting period reduced by up to 16 months

Mercedes-Benz India has reopened booking for its two high-end SUVs – the AMG G63 and the GLS Maybach 600. This allocation to India is prioritised as the country is Mercedes-Benz’s fastest-growing market globally in CY 2022 with a Y-o-Y of 41 per cent.

For now, the brand has opened the bookings exclusively for the existing Mercedes-Benz customers. The bookings for other prospective buyers will commence on 20 February 2023.

The waiting period for the Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 has now dropped down from 24-36 months to 12-16 months while the waiting period for the GLS Maybach 600 is now reduced to 8 months for the single colour and 8-10 months for the dual-tone variant. Both these SUVs come to India via the CBU route.

Speaking on the occasion, Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, “Top-end vehicles are core to Mercedes-Benz’s strategy of driving desire and the segment remains a key focus area with a double-digit growth forecast. Our top-end vehicles have received an overwhelming response and securing this limited additional production for India, firmly underlines the strategic significance of the Indian market for Mercedes-Benz.”

The brand recently launched the new AMG E53 Cabriolet in India at Rs 1.30 crore (ex-showroom). The Cabriolet is the sportier iteration of the E-Class and is powered by a 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo-petrol engine churning 429bhp and 520Nm of torque. The motor is mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission and can sprint from 0-100kmph in 4.5 seconds.