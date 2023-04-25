Mercedes-Benz G-Class achieves five lakh units production milestone

- The special edition gets retro styling

- G-Class has been in production since 1979

Mercedes-Benz has achieved the five lakh units production milestone for its G-Class SUV. To celebrate its heritage, the German automaker rolled out the 5,00,000th unit themed in a retro look.

The Mercedes G-Class or G-Wagon has been in production since 1979 and is one of the longest-manufactured models of Mercedes-Benz. The 5,00,000th unit gets special treatment in the form of Agave Green paint and a blacked-out front design. Moreover, adding to the retro look, the special edition G-Class gets a blacked-out grille pattern with amber-coloured turn indicators.

On the sides, this G-Class is equipped with five-spoke silver alloy wheels with chunky black claddings and wheel arches. It also features a roof rack with a ladder positioned on the tailgate of the SUV.

This special edition G-Class is based on the G 500 sold in the global market. It is powered by a 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged, V8 engine producing 420bhp and 610Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission unit sending power to all four wheels. Moreover, the retro-looking SUV can attain zero to 100kmph speeds in just under six seconds.

Speaking on the occasion, Emmerich Schiller, Chairman and CEO, Mercedes-Benz G GmbH and Head of the Off-Road Vehicle Product Division at Mercedes-Benz AG, said, “On the occasion of the 500,000th anniversary, we would like to thank both our loyal customers and long-time fans as well as our employees and our production partner Magna Steyr in Graz. We are proud of this figure, which also underscores the exclusivity of the G-Class. After all, four whole decades have led to this significant anniversary. This makes the G-Class anything but a mass product. With the all-electric G-Class launching in 2024, which will push the boundaries of the off-road sector, we look forward with anticipation to the future of the off-road icon.”