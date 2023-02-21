CarWale

    Mahindra Bolero and Bolero Neo account for 9,000 open bookings in January 2023

    Mahindra Bolero and Bolero Neo account for 9,000 open bookings in January 2023

    - Bolero and Bolero Neo have the lowest open bookings across the range

    - Total open bookings of the brand stand at 2.66 lakh units as of last month

    Mahindra has a huge order book to fulfill in the coming months, evident from the open bookings that the brand has accumulated as of January 2023. The carmaker is yet to deliver over 2.66 lakh units, of which the Bolero and Bolero Neo account for a fairly small portion.

    According to Mahindra, the company has pending orders of 9,000 units of the Bolero Neo and Bolero combined as of last month. Coincidentally, the Bolero Neo too has the lowest waiting period of two months across the brand’s entire range of models currently on sale.

    Front View

    Even as we wait for Mahindra to complete this order book and reduce the waiting period for its cars, the company is working on new products that are likely to hit the market in the coming months. We expect the first of these models to be the five-door Thar, followed by the Bolero Neo Plus, which is essentially the TUV300 Plus in a new guise.

